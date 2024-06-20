Boeing crash families demand record $25bn fine

Boeing chief executive Dave Calhoun before Congress this week

Source: BBC

Families of the 346 victims of the Boeing 737 Max plane crashes are seeking $24.8 billion in fines and prosecution for "the deadliest corporate crime in US history".

They argue that the company's actions led to the crashes and that Boeing has a history of prioritizing profits over safety.



The US Justice Department is considering reviving a criminal charge of fraud against Boeing, which was previously settled.

The families are demanding accountability and an independent monitor to ensure the company's safety and compliance measures are improved.



Read full article