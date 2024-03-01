Bolga Atɔgfai Youth Base receives generous donation from Kelvin Taylor

Presentation of items to the youth Group

Media personality Kelvin Taylor, renowned for his impactful Loud Silence TV programs, generously donated a 41-inch TV and a complete satellite dish to the Atɔgfai Youth Base in Bolga.

The donation, presented by Fawzia Yakubu Abagnamah, the esteemed Upper East Regional Women Organizer, aimed to empower the youth with access to informative and developmental content.



Accompanied by Theresa Anamoo, affectionately known as the "Iron Lady", the Bolgatanga Central Constituency Women Organizer, the delegation conveyed Taylor's commitment to empowering communities through knowledge-sharing initiatives.



Upon receiving the donation, Mr. Ntorgra Asaah Elijah, the youth leader, expressed gratitude for the generous gift. He emphasized the significance of the TV and satellite dish, highlighting their role in providing access to Taylor's enlightening programs and other developmental content.

Elijah pledged the youth's unwavering support by actively engaging with Loud Silence TV and participating in discussions on social media platforms like Facebook.



The donation underscores the power of collaboration and community engagement in fostering positive change. By providing access to educational and informative content, Taylor's contribution aligns with efforts to empower the youth and promote socio-economic development in the region.



As the Atɔgfai Youth Base embraces this generous gift, they do so with a renewed sense of purpose and a commitment to utilizing the resources for personal and communal growth. The impact of this donation extends far beyond the tangible items received; it serves as a catalyst for empowerment and knowledge dissemination within the community.