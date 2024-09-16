Bolga East: NPP’s PC is in to ‘scam’ you – Dr Ayine tells constituents

Dr. Dominic Akuritinga Ayine

Dr. Dominic Akuritinga Ayine, the NDC MP for Bolgatanga East, has accused his NPP rival, Mathew Silas Amoah, of pretending to be a philanthropist to win votes in the December 2024 elections.

After filing his nomination forms, Dr. Ayine criticized Amoah for allegedly using deceitful tactics and claimed Amoah neglects people in need.



He also addressed accusations of his own temper, asserting that his anger is justified when addressing serious issues in the constituency.

Dr. Ayine, a long-serving MP, faces significant competition from Amoah, who has gained considerable support.



