Bolga Technical University's Deputy Registrar shot dead by gunmen

Dep (1) The late Alhassan Azumah

Thu, 18 Jan 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Alhassan Azumah, a Deputy Registrar at Bolgatanga Technical University (BTU), has been tragically killed by unknown assailants, according to Graphic Online.

The incident occurred approximately two months after Mr. Azumah's promotion to the Deputy Registrar position.

Reports gathered by Graphic Online from university sources reveal that on Wednesday, January 17, 2024, around 7 pm, two gunmen on a motorbike shot him multiple times outside his residence in Sokabisi, a suburb of Bolgatanga, as he was walking around.

The unidentified attackers swiftly fled the scene after the assault. The shocking news of Mr. Azumah's death has left both the university staff and students deeply disturbed.

