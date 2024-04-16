Bolgatanga: Sacred Heart Cathedral Parish launches centenary celebration

Most Reverend Alfred Agyenta

The Sacred Heart Cathedral Parish in Bolgatanga has kicked off its centenary celebration with a call for action to address the declining membership of the Catholic Church.

Most Reverend Alfred Agyenta, the Catholic Bishop of the Navrongo-Bolgatanga Diocese,in a Graphic Online report, expressed concern over the decreasing Catholic population in Ghana, highlighting a drop from 15% to 10% based on recent census data.



During his sermon at the centenary launch, Bishop Agyenta emphasized the need for the Catholic Church's leadership to address this trend, noting that despite the decline in membership, the church continues to expand to other parts within the diocese.



He urged the clergy and members to collaborate and listen to each other for mutual benefit, encouraging them to avoid unhealthy competition.



The centenary celebration, themed "Celebrating 100 years of walking together as a family of God," will culminate on June 28, 2025.

Bishop Agyenta commended the past and present leadership of the church, as well as the congregation, for their contributions to the church's growth and the community's development over the years.



Dr. David Azupogo, Vice Chairman of the Centenary Planning Committee, highlighted the significance of the celebration and called on members to contribute financially towards roofing the new church building. He announced that all funds raised during the celebration would be dedicated to this cause.



Over its 100-year history, the Sacred Heart Parish has played a pivotal role in the region, giving rise to seven new parishes. These include Our Lady Queen of Africa (OLA) and St. Anne's in Bolgatanga, St. Joseph's in Bolgatanga-Soe, St. Theresa's in Tongo, St. Paul's in Walewale, St. Martin's de Pores in Zuarungu, and St. Francis of Assisi Rectorate in Sumbrungu, and St. Theresa's Rectorate in Zorko.