Bolivian police arrest leader of coup attempt

General Juan Jose Zuniga was arrested following the coup attempt

Source: BBC

Bolivian police arrested Gen Juan José Zúñiga, the leader of an attempted coup, shortly after soldiers stormed the presidential palace in La Paz.

Armored vehicles and troops had taken positions in Murillo Square but later withdrew. Gen Zúñiga aimed to "restructure democracy" and suggested a government change, though he temporarily respected President Luis Arce.



President Arce condemned the coup attempt and urged public mobilization in support of democracy. New military commanders were appointed, and a criminal investigation into the coup attempt was launched.

Former President Evo Morales also condemned the coup and called for charges against Gen Zúñiga and his accomplices.



