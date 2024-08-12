News

Entertainment

Sports

Business

Africa

Live Radio

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
News
0

Bongo witchcraft accusation: Community pushes for out-of-court settlement

Bongo District Court .jpeg While the case is under investigation, community unrest grows

Mon, 12 Aug 2024 Source: www.a1radioonline.com

In Ghana's Upper East Region, a lecturer and five pastors, among others, were arrested for accusing 61-year-old Ayidaana Abotisei of witchcraft, leading to her near-lynching in the Adaboya community.

The accused allegedly forced her to confess to a fetish priest, violating Ghana's criminal laws.

While the case is under investigation, community unrest grows, with some locals pushing for an out-of-court settlement to protect the community's reputation.

However, the victim's family insists on pursuing legal action, despite the pressure from local leaders. The victim remains in hiding for safety.

Read full article

Source: www.a1radioonline.com