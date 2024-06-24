Bono Chief renews allegiance to Asantehene

Chief of Fiapre Traditional Council expressed gratitude to Otumfuo Osei Tutu II

Obrempong Professor Kyem Amponsah II, Chief of Fiapre Traditional Council, has announced their return to Asanteman, renewing their association with one of the largest Kingdoms globally.

During the fifth Akwasidae festival of the year on June 23, 2024, he expressed gratitude to Otumfuo Osei Tutu II for accepting them back into his fold after previous leaders had stopped paying homage.



The Chief highlighted the importance of returning to their source of power, citing his enstoolment six years ago as a pivotal moment that prompted their return to Asanteman.

He thanked Otumfuo for welcoming them back and acknowledged the gracious acceptance into the Asante family.



Read full article