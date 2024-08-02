Bono: NPP communicators seek transparency on auction of gov’t trucks

Yakubu criticized NPP regional chairman Kwame Baffoe

In Sunyani, Bono Region, NPP communicators, led by Abubakar Yakubu, have expressed dissatisfaction over the auctioning of trucks by the Bono Regional Coordinating Council.

These trucks, acquired during the NDC regime and allegedly used by NDC's Mohamed Seidu for personal gain, were retrieved via court action.



Yakubu criticized NPP regional chairman Kwame Baffoe Abronye for his silence on the matter and demanded an explanation from the Bono Regional Minister on the auction process.

Yakubu warned that NPP communicators would go on strike until they receive a satisfactory response.



