News
Bono Regional NPP Deputy Secretary suspended

New Patriotic Party NPP Logo

Wed, 5 Jun 2024 Source: Class FM Online

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Bono Region has suspended its Deputy Regional Secretary, Mr. Isaac Kwame Benkae, due to misconduct.

The suspension, effective immediately, is pending further investigation and disciplinary action. The decision, made by the Regional Executive Committee, aims to protect the party's integrity.

Benkae is barred from participating in party activities or representing the NPP during this period.

A disciplinary committee will investigate the allegations and recommend appropriate action.

