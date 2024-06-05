Bono Regional NPP Deputy Secretary suspended

New Patriotic Party

Source: Class FM Online

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Bono Region has suspended its Deputy Regional Secretary, Mr. Isaac Kwame Benkae, due to misconduct.

The suspension, effective immediately, is pending further investigation and disciplinary action. The decision, made by the Regional Executive Committee, aims to protect the party's integrity.



Benkae is barred from participating in party activities or representing the NPP during this period.

A disciplinary committee will investigate the allegations and recommend appropriate action.



