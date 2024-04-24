Boos greet Chairman Wontumi at NPP Ejisu by-election rally

Bernard Antwi Boasiako (Chairman Wontumi)

During a campaign event in Ejisu, Ashanti Region, some young people directed hooting gestures towards Bernard Antwi Boasiako, the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), commonly known as Chairman Wontumi.

The youth voiced their support for Kwabena Owusu Aduomi, a former Member of Parliament and Independent candidate in the upcoming by-election, expressing their belief that he is the most suitable candidate to succeed the late Member of Parliament, John Kumah.



Chanting "Aduomi no size, Aduomi no size," they hooted at Chairman Wontumi, urging him to step aside with chants of "away, away."

The Ejisu by-election was prompted by the passing of Dr. John Kumah, the incumbent Member of Parliament. Scheduled for April 30, 2024, the election has garnered attention amid various endorsements and political dynamics.