Boy rescued from alleged ritual kidnapping in Kasoa

Herdsman sought help from nearby neighbors to rescue the child

Residents of Kasoa's Blue Top Estate stepped in to rescue an eight-year-old boy believed to have been kidnapped for suspected ritual purposes.

The incident took place on Tuesday, March 12, while the child was on his way to school. He was allegedly abducted by individuals suspected to be involved in 'sakawa' activities. When found, the boy had his hands tied behind his back and his mouth gagged with cloth.



A distressing video circulated on social media showing the child looking disheveled, dressed only in his school shorts and singlet, without a shirt. Later that evening, the boy was discovered in darkness at an abandoned location by a Fulani herdsman tending to his grazing cows.

The herdsman sought help from nearby neighbors to rescue the child. Reports suggest that the boy was bound and awaiting the alleged ritual killing planned by the 'sakawa' group that had abducted him earlier in the day.