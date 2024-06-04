Breast milk better than formula; prevents jaundice

University of Ghana Medical Centre (UGMC)

Source: GNA

Pediatricians at the University of Ghana Medical Centre advocate exclusive breastfeeding for newborns up to six months.

Breast milk is highlighted as superior to formula due to its natural benefits, aiding in immune system support and reducing infections.



Neonatal Jaundice Awareness Month emphasized the importance of breastfeeding in preventing jaundice, a common condition in newborns. Lack of exclusive breastfeeding is cited as a factor contributing to jaundice cases.

The initiative aims to educate mothers on the benefits of breastfeeding and provide support for breastfeeding practices, underscoring its crucial role in newborn health and development.



