Bridge turns death trap in Amasaman Constituency

Source: 3news

The bridge connecting Otuaplem and Kojo Ashong in the Amasaman Constituency has been in a state of disrepair, causing anxiety among residents about potential dangers.

With the current rainy season, the Densu River is rising, and there are fears that soon the bridge will be submerged, making it impassable.



Residents, including school children who use the bridge daily, have expressed concern about the deteriorating condition of the bridge, noting loose railings and other signs of decay.

They are urging local authorities to take immediate action to repair the bridge before a tragedy occurs.



