Bridget Otoo criticizes NPP over GHC87 cement price hike under Akufo-Addo

Bridget Otoo

Source: TIG Post

Ghanaian journalist Bridget Otoo has criticized the Akufo-Addo-led government for the steep rise in cement prices.

In a post on X, she contrasted the price increases between the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and the New Patriotic Party (NPP) administrations.



Otoo noted that from 2009 to 2016, under the NDC, cement prices increased by 7 cedis, whereas from 2017 to 2024, under the NPP, prices surged by 87 cedis.

She challenged NPP supporters to justify why this larger increase is less problematic than the earlier, smaller rise.



