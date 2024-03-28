Brigitte Akosua Dzogbenuku eyes PPP presidential bid as party prepares for primaries

Brigitte Akosua Dzogbenuku

The Progressive People’s Party (PPP) is gearing up for its presidential primary nominations set to run from April 1 to April 30, 2024.

Announced by the PPP’s National Secretary, Remy Paa Kow Edmundson, the nomination process will include vetting, with elections slated to conclude by May 15, 2024.



In a bid to promote inclusivity, the party has slashed filing fees by 50% for female aspirants and individuals with disabilities.



Prospective candidates can collect their nomination forms from the party headquarters throughout the designated nomination period.



These decisions were reached during the party’s national committee meeting convened on March 7, 2024.



The PPP is committed to ensuring a transparent, free, and equitable presidential primary and calls on all members to support the process.

With a history of participation in previous general elections since its inception in 2012, the PPP aims to contest in the upcoming 2024 general election.



Speculation surrounds Madam Brigitte Akosua Dzogbenuku, the party’s 2020 Presidential Candidate and 2016 running mate, who is reportedly considering a bid for the presidency.



Additionally, the party has outlined its strategy to target no more than 10 parliamentary seats in constituencies where it believes it has a strong chance of victory in the 2024 general election.



Despite fielding 19 parliamentary candidates in the 2020 elections, the PPP fell short of securing a seat in Parliament.