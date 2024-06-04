News

Entertainment

Sports

Business

Live Radio

Africa

Country

Webbers
Menu
News
0

Bring your expertise to bear – Henry Quartey urges new NIA Board Member

NIA BOARD MEETING SWEARING IN 04 06 2024 6994 1280x640 Henry Quartey swears in new NIA Board member

Tue, 4 Jun 2024 Source: mint.gov.gh

The Minister for the Interior, Hon. Henry Quartey, has urged the new Board Member of the National Identification Authority (NIA), Dr. Aboagye Dacosta, to utilize his expertise and knowledge in his new role.

The Minister highlighted the importance of NIA's role in providing a reliable identity management system for Ghana, emphasizing the need for Dr. Aboagye's experience to support national security and development.

Dr. Aboagye, also the CEO of the National Health Insurance Authority, expressed gratitude for the appointment and pledged to work diligently to ensure NIA's success.

Read full article

Source: mint.gov.gh