British ambassador to Mexico fired for pointing an assault rifle at terrified member of staff

Jon Benjamin

The British ambassador to Mexico, Jon Benjamin, was dismissed earlier this year after a video surfaced showing him pointing an assault rifle at a local embassy employee.

The incident occurred during an official trip to Durango and Sinaloa, areas plagued by drug cartel violence. The footage, posted by disgruntled embassy staff, depicts Benjamin holding the weapon in a car amid music and laughter.



The Foreign and Commonwealth Office confirmed the incident and stated appropriate action was taken.

Benjamin who was reassigned in 2021, had a history of controversial behavior, including a 2012 apology for a derogatory tweet about Argentinians and the Falklands War.



