News

Entertainment

Sports

Business

Africa

Live Radio

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
News
0

“Broke” Upper Manya Krobo Assembly seeks support to buy fuel for DRIP equipment

DripA627F88E 50AF 4D81 96BF 0146CC22CC73.jpeg This sparked criticism from the NDC

Sun, 15 Sep 2024 Source: mybrytfmonline.com

The Upper Manya Krobo District Assembly in the Eastern Region is facing financial challenges in fueling construction equipment under the government's District Road Improvement Program (DRIP).

District Chief Executive Joe Sam revealed that they had to borrow GHS 20,000 from NPP parliamentary candidate Joseph Tetteh to buy fuel.

This sparked criticism from the NDC, who condemned the move as unconstitutional, accusing the assembly of politicizing the initiative.

They also raised concerns over a past incident involving the sale of a grader.

The NDC praised their incumbent MP’s achievements and expressed confidence in retaining the seat in the December elections.

Read full article

Source: mybrytfmonline.com