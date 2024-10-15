News

Buduburam: Stone blasting incident that killed 3 and injured 39 was accidental - Ministry

Stone364039467 314593 The tragic event, which resulted in the deaths of three individuals

Tue, 15 Oct 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

A rock blasting incident that occurred on Monday afternoon in Gomoa Buduburam has been confirmed as accidental by the Ministry of Roads and Highways, Graphic Online reports.

