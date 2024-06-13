News

News
Buenos Aires rocked by clashes over Milei reforms

Buenos Aires Police Police used tea gas and water cannon on protesters, who in turn threw petrol bombs and stones

Thu, 13 Jun 2024 Source: BBC

In Buenos Aires, riot police used tear gas and water cannons to disperse protesters outside Congress, where lawmakers debated budget cuts and reforms proposed by President Javier Milei.

Protesters, who say the measures will harm millions, threw petrol bombs and stones, injuring several people.

The reforms include declaring an economic emergency, cutting pensions, and weakening labor rights. Opposition MPs, labor unions, and social organizations oppose the measures.

The debate continues in the Senate, with a vote expected later in the day.

