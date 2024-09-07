Buffer Stock boss goes skirt & blouse at Pusiga

The NDC's Pusiga executives are investigating the situation

Alhaji Hanan Abdul-Wahab Aludiba, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary candidate for the Pusiga Constituency, has been using a "skirt and blouse" campaign strategy for the 2024 elections.

His campaign T-shirts display the National Democratic Congress (NDC) logo alongside his name, aiming to appeal to NDC supporters in the constituency.



The strategy encourages voters to support John Dramani Mahama in the presidential race but vote for Hanan in the parliamentary election.

This move has stirred controversy, with some accusing the campaign of misleading voters, particularly those who may not read the text.



The NDC's Pusiga executives are investigating the situation.



