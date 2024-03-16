Bui Power Authority supports Anloga Avete D/A Basic School with new classroom block

The modern and spacious facility is expected to enhance the learning experience for students

The Anloga Avete D/A Basic School received a major upgrade with the inauguration of a new 6-unit classroom block, signaling a significant step towards improving educational infrastructure.

The project, a part of the Bui Power Authority's CSR initiatives, underscores their commitment to community development and educational advancement.



The commissioning ceremony, attended by Bui Power Authority CEO Hon. Samuel Kofi Ahiave Dzameshie, community leaders, teachers, students, and residents, was filled with celebration and gratitude.



The modern and spacious facility is expected to enhance the learning experience for students, providing them with a conducive environment for academic growth.



Hon. Samuel Kofi Ahiave Dzameshie emphasized Bui Power Authority's dedication to supporting education, stating, "Investing in education is investing in the future of our nation." He highlighted the authority's plans to explore renewable energy sources, including wind energy, in the Anlo district to make it self-sufficient in power.

The new classroom block, equipped with state-of-the-art amenities, is set to transform the teaching and learning process at the Anloga Avete D/A Basic School.



Teachers expressed their excitement about the opportunities the facility brings, noting that it will enable them to deliver quality education and empower students to excel academically.



The ceremony also featured cultural performances by students, showcasing the rich heritage of the Anloga Avete community.



Community leaders expressed gratitude to the Bui Power Authority for their generosity and vision in supporting education in the area, marking a new chapter for the school and the community.