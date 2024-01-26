Building collapses on fire service officers during firefighting operation at West Legon

File Photo

The Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) has reported the unfortunate collapse of a building onto firefighters while tackling a blaze in Westland, West Legon.

The incident occurred on Wednesday, January 24, 2024, as fire service personnel attempted to extinguish a fierce fire, resulting in injuries to four firefighters.



In an official press statement released by the Director of Public Relations of GNFS, Timothy Osafo-Affum, on Thursday, January 25, it was disclosed that two of the injured officers who are in critical condition are on admission at the University of Ghana Medical Centre, and are currently undergoing treatment after they were referred from the Medifem hospital.

The remaining two officers who suffered minor injuries, received prompt medical attention, and have since been discharged.



The GNFS also indicated that it has started an investigation to determine the cause of the building collapse during the firefighting operation.