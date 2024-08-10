Busia Family sues Dormaahene, Bono Regional House of Chiefs challenging Wenchihene’s enstoolment

The High Court in Sunyani will review the case on October 4, 2024

The Sofoase Yefere Royal Family, including the Busia family, has filed a judicial review application against the Bono Regional House of Chiefs, seeking to compel it to address a long-standing chieftaincy dispute.

The dispute involves the nomination of Mr. Abrefa Damoah as Wenchihene, challenged by the family on constitutional grounds.



Despite a National House of Chiefs directive to expedite the case, the Bono Regional House has not yet formed a panel.

The High Court in Sunyani will review the case on October 4, 2024, with significant implications for the chieftaincy institution in Wenchi and the Bono Region.



