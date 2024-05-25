Businesses are still in limbo eight months after Akosombo Dam Spillage, victims demand compensation

Akosombo dam spillage

Source: GNA

Eight months after the Volta River Authority’s (VRA) water spillage from the Akosombo Dam, businesses in the South Tongu District of the Volta Region remain uncertain and struggling.

The floods devastated local enterprises, prompting calls for urgent government intervention and compensation. Despite advocacy efforts, support has been slow.



Hotels, recreational businesses, and around 1,000 small enterprises were heavily impacted. Fish farms also suffered significant losses.

Affected residents, including Mr. Tsekpo Augustine and Mr. Isaac Dzivenu, express desperation for aid. The government has allocated GH¢220 million for rehabilitation, with GH¢80 million released, but residents await tangible action to revive their businesses.



Read full article