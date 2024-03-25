Businessman faces charges for allegedly defrauding Reverend Minister of $57K

Ampaw was apprehended by Ghana Immigration officials at KIA while attempting to leave the country

Andrews Amoah Ampaw, a 33-year-old businessman, is currently facing charges at the Achimota Circuit Court for allegedly defrauding a reverend minister of USD 57,000 with the promise of purchasing a Toyota Land Cruiser vehicle for him.

Ampaw pleaded not guilty to the charges of defrauding by false pretences at the court last week, according to a Graphic Online report.



According to the police, Ampaw was apprehended by Ghana Immigration Service officials at the Kotoka International Airport (KIA) while attempting to leave the country.



The presiding Judge, Mr Isaac Addo, granted bail to Ampaw in the amount of GH¢ 800,000, with two sureties who must prove ownership of a landed property.



Ampaw was also ordered to surrender his passport to the court registry until further notice and to report to the case investigator every Friday. The case has been adjourned to March 27, 2024.

In presenting the case before the court, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Stephen Ahiale stated that the complainant, an administrator of a prominent church, had entrusted Ampaw with the money.



Ampaw, who resides at Weija SCC in Accra, had allegedly taken the said amount from the complainant on June 29, 2023, promising to procure a 2019 Toyota Land Cruiser from Dubai for the church.



Despite initial fruitless efforts to locate Ampaw to recover the money, he was eventually apprehended on February 12, 2024, at KIA while attempting to leave the country. Upon his arrest, the complainant identified Ampaw, who later confessed to the crime during interrogation.