Businessman granted GHC 350,000 bail in alleged visa fraud case

The case is adjourned to July 10, 2024, for a Case Management Conference

Fri, 14 Jun 2024 Source: GNA

An Adentan Circuit Court has granted bail to businessman Faisal Moro, accused of a GHC289,600 visa fraud. Moro, who allegedly provided counterfeit visas, was released on a GHC350,000 bail with three sureties.

He claimed the victims' passports were in Abidjan for processing. The case is adjourned to July 10, 2024, for a Case Management Conference.

The prosecution stated Moro received GHC289,600 from Peter Kwabena Addai to secure German visas, which were found to be fake at the airport. Moro has admitted to the offence in his caution statement.

