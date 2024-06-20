C/R: 15 injured as suspected land guards assault residents at Abura Abakrampa

Tensions are high, with residents threatening to take matters into their own hands

Fifteen residents of Abakrampa in the Abura Asebu Kwamankese District have been injured by alleged land guards who destroyed building foundations and attacked people.

Armed with pistols, cutlasses, and pepper spray, the land guards have reportedly harassed the community for months, allegedly under the protection of the local chief.



Residents, fearing for their safety and frustrated by the lack of police action, have appealed to high-ranking officials for intervention.

The Chief of Abura Abakrampa claims these individuals are military personnel providing security. Tensions are high, with residents threatening to take matters into their own hands if the harassment continues.



