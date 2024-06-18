C/R: Drunkard allegedly poisoned through alcohol during naming ceremony

A drunkard dead from poisoning

A 30-year-old man, Kojo Aquaye, allegedly died from poisoning after attending a naming ceremony in Ajumako Abrofoa, Central Region.

After eating and drinking, he collapsed and foamy water came from his mouth, leading eyewitnesses to suspect poisoning.



He was rushed to the hospital but pronounced dead on arrival, with a post-mortem revealing damaged intestines.

Residents suspect he was poisoned due to his history of stealing while drunk. The case has been reported to the police for investigation, and the body has been deposited at the mortuary for autopsy and preservation.



Read full article