C/R: JHS 2 student drowns in abandoned quarry at Assin Dompim

Nicholas Nyame, a 16-year-old JHS 2 student at Assin Fosu has met his untimely death after he drowned in an abandoned quarry filled with water at Assin Dompim in the Assin Fosu Municipality of the Central Region.

The pit serves as a swimming pool for children in the area, while some residents go there to wash their clothes during weekend.



The father of the deceased, Mr.Nyame who was crying uncontrollably in an interview explained that the deceased went to school on Wednesday, April 10, 2024, around 7am but never returned home.



A search party was organized following an official complaint made to the police but all efforts to find him proved futile only for him to be found dead on Thursday March 11, 2023 afternoon in the abandoned pit when some residents went there to wash their clothes.



Meanwhile, a brother of the deceased, Jeffrey Nyame speaking with Kasapa News Yaw Boagyan revealed that they were surprised the deceased traveled such a distance from where they stay to that area to swim.



Additionally, he left home in uniform but the body was found with only a boxer shot and injuries on his jaw and mouth.

“I suspect he might have been killed by somebody and dumped there” he added



Meanwhile, others believe that the deceased head struck a rock in the water after jumping into it causing the injuries to his jaw and mouth.



They called on the authorities to fence or cover the abandoned quarry pit to prevent children from swimming since rocks beneath the water contain sharp edges and pose a danger to the lives of swimmers.



Meanwhile, Police personnel at the District Police Command in Assin Fosu have retrieved the body and sent it to the St.Francis Xavier Hospital in Assin Fosu for preservation pending further action.



Police have commenced investigation to the matter.