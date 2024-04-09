C/R: Pastor arrested for allegedly defiling SHS 1 student

The suspect after satisfying himself, cursed the victim and warned her not to reveal what happened

A 23-year-old Pastor of the 12 Apostles Church at Opem in the Mfantseman Municipality is in the grips of the Police for allegedly defiling a 15-year-old student of Enyanmaim Community Day Senior High School in the Ajumako Enyan Essiam District of the Central Region.

Information gathered indicates that the suspect told the victim and her family that she is encountering a spiritual marriage, hence there is a need for him to pray for her.



But the family of the victim refused to accept what the pastor had claimed and warned the victim not to go near the pastor.



However, because the father of the victim is sick and receiving treatment from the pastor at his Church Premises, the victim went and gave food to her sick father accompanied by her mother.



But the mother unfortunately forgot the bottle of anointing oil that will used on the father at home so she went back and took it only to come back seeing her daughter crying and revealed to her that the pastor had defiled her.



Speaking in an interview with Kasapa News Yaw Boagyan, the victim narrated that after her mother had left to the house, the pastor told her he wants to transfer her spiritual marriage issues onto himself of which the victim agreed.

According to her, the pastor quickly removed her skirt and pant, robbed her vagina with anointing oil and had sex with her on the bare floor.



The suspect after satisfying himself, cursed the victim and warned her not to reveal what had happened to anyone, else she will die.



But the victim later told her mother about it following which the suspect was arrested after Medical Forms revealed that the victim had been defiled.



The Suspect is at the Mankessim-Jedu Devisional Police Command assisting Police investigation.