C/R: Suspected robber beaten, ear cut after attempting to steal from Police tent

Joel claimed he was attacked and robbed by the group

A 17-year-old suspected robber, Joel Nyarko, has been beaten and left with severe injuries after allegedly attempting a robbery in Ga South Municipality.

Joel, described as a "Gameboy" from the Central Region, was caught by residents after his gang fled.



The mob beat him, breaking his left foot, and paraded him naked in a wheelbarrow.



An Okada rider passing by even cut off Joel's right ear.

However, Joel claimed he was attacked and robbed by the group.



He was taken to Amanfrom Hospital for treatment, and police have contacted his father for further investigation.



