C/R: Toddler mistakenly burnt to death in Kasoa

Initially mistaken for garbage, the child's remains were discovered by a woman

In Kasoa Kumbe, Awutu Senya East Municipality, a heart-wrenching incident unfolded when a toddler was found burnt to ashes behind a school building on Tuesday evening.

Initially mistaken for garbage, the child's remains were discovered by a woman who inadvertently set fire to the polythene bag containing the body while burning refuse.



Residents had earlier seen the bag but thought nothing of it. Authorities, including local Unit Committee chairman Hon. Siisey, have reported the incident to the Kasoa Division police for investigation.

The community is reeling from the tragic discovery as officials seek answers.



