C/R: Two JHS students drown in abandoned galamsey pit at Abesewa

Two Junior High School final-year students have died after falling in an abandoned galamsey pit at Dunkwa-Abasewa in the Upper Denkyira East District of the Central Region.

Report gathered by Kasapa News Yaw Boagyan indicates that the deceased, Dominic Abu, 15, and Enoch Ogo, 16, both final year students of the Abisco M/A Basic School at Abesewa were returning from School when the sad incident happened on Monday April 8, 2024.



One fell into the pit and in an attempt to rescue him, the other got into the pit covered with water and also got drowned.



The bodies were subsequently retrieved.

The galamsey site which has been left uncovered has gotten residents worried over repeated deaths recorded at the area.



A final-year student of the St. Andrews Senior School is said to have fallen in the pit about two years ago, upon his attempt to use the shortcut route from Abesewa to Barrier which was then flooded on his way home from school.



Assembly member for Compound Electoral Area, Hon. Ernest Arkon bemoaned the series of deaths recorded at the galamsey site, adding that the Municipal Chief Executive and Member of Parliament for Upper Denkyira East have been given a maximum of 4 months to see to the reclamation of the land, else a massive demonstration will be held against them by residents.