CARE GHANA backs NDC’s September 17 protest against EC over voter register discrepancies

Jean Mensa, chairperson for the Electoral Commission of Ghana

David Kumi Addo, Executive Director of Care for Free and Fair Elections Ghana (CARE GHANA), has voiced strong support for the NDC's planned nationwide demonstrations on September 17, 2024.

The NDC protests the Electoral Commission's handling of the voter register, citing unresolved complaints and denied requests for a forensic audit.

Addo argues that the protest is essential for ensuring electoral transparency and accountability, and he stresses its importance for the integrity of Ghanaian democracy.



