CCM Ghana threatens demo June 25 over uncleared medical supplies at port

Country Coordinating Mechanism (CCM Ghana)

Source: GNA

The Country Coordinating Mechanism (CCM Ghana) of the Global Fund has threatened to protest on June 25 due to the government's delay in clearing medical supplies shipped by donors.

Despite efforts by civil society organizations, only 62 out of 182 containers have been cleared, leaving health facilities without essential medications.



The group urges the government to resolve the issue, warning that it may jeopardize Ghana's relations with the Global Fund and other donors.

The demonstration aims to raise awareness and present a petition to the government to address the matter.



Read full article