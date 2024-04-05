CCT Group Limited donates to flood-affected fishermen

the donation includes includes ropes, twines, hooks, floats, nets, and monetary assistance

The CCT Group Limited, a fishing gear distribution company, has provided GH¢60,000 worth of fishing equipment and cash to fishermen in five communities affected by the Akosombo and Kpong Dams spillage in the Oti Region.

The donation, according to Graphic Online, includes ropes, twines, hooks, floats, nets, and monetary assistance.



Beneficiary fishermen from communities like Krachie, Dambai, Kpando, Abotoshi, and Jemeni received the support. These fishermen, who are customers of the company, suffered losses due to the flood caused by the spillage from the dams.



In mid-October, the Volta River Authority (VRA) released water from the Akosombo reservoir, leading to excessive flooding in several communities.



In the Oti Region, over 3,880 residents were displaced, with houses,



canoes, fishing gear, farmlands, and other properties destroyed.

Gyekwe Twum Ampofo, the Procurement Manager of CCT, presented the items to the fishermen.



He stated that the donation reflects CCT's commitment to supporting relief efforts and helping to restore lives and businesses affected by the floods.



The fishermen expressed appreciation for the support, noting that it would alleviate their suffering and help them maintain their dignity.



However, some displaced residents in Krachie West Municipality highlighted that their houses and farms had been destroyed, appealing for more support from the government and individuals.



Overall, the donation from CCT Group Limited is seen as a timely intervention that will significantly benefit the affected fishermen and communities, providing them with the necessary tools to resume their livelihoods.