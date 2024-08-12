CCTV captures 4 stealing fabric worth GHC20,000 in Nima

The incident has left the shop owner devastated

A shop in Nima experienced a brazen daylight theft, where four individuals, disguised as customers, stole over GHS 20,000 worth of fabrics.

The crime, captured by the shop's CCTV system, showed three elderly women concealing fabrics in their clothing while a male accomplice distracted the staff.



The video of the heist has since gone viral, shocking social media users with the boldness and coordination of the thieves.

