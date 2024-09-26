CDD-Ghana condemns abuse of due process in arrest, detention of protesters by the police

CDD-Ghana urged the police to prioritize the protection of citizens’ rights

The Ghana Center for Democratic Development (CDD-Ghana) has condemned the police for the unlawful arrest and detention of 40 Democracy Hub protesters.

In a statement, the organization criticized the police's heavy-handed tactics and the violation of the protesters' legal rights, including denial of legal representation and extended detention beyond the constitutional 48-hour limit.

CDD-Ghana urged the police to prioritize the protection of citizens’ rights and reminded the government of its obligations under the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights, which guarantees peaceful assembly.



