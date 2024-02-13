CDD urges Dr. Bawumia to embrace collective responsibility for NPP's performance

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia

Dr. Kwame Sarpong Asiedu, a fellow at the Centre for Democratic Development (CDD-Ghana), emphasised that Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia should assume responsibility for both the successes and failures of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) administration.

Dr. Asiedu raised concerns about Dr. Bawumia taking credit for positive aspects while distancing himself from certain shortcomings of the government.



He then questioned the Vice President's approach, stating, "He [Dr. Bawumia] takes credit for digitisation and early stability of the Cedi… so if he is taking credit for the positives of this government why is he walking away from the negatives? What happened to collective responsibility?"



Addressing Dr. Bawumia's recent speech at the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA), where he positioned himself as a "driver’s mate" to President Akufo-Addo, Dr. Asiedu disagreed with the analogy.



"Suggesting that as the NPP Flagbearer, Dr. Bawumia should have expressed disapproval of certain levies and decisions by the government earlier if he disagreed with them," he said.

Dr. Asiedu stressed the importance of Dr. Bawumia either distancing himself entirely from the government's accusations or taking responsibility for both successes and failures. Drawing an analogy, he described Dr. Bawumia as a spare driver who shares accountability for the vehicle's performance.



In response to calls for giving Dr. Bawumia a chance as President, Dr. Asiedu advocated for equal consideration for both NDC and NPP candidates in the upcoming polls.



He highlighted the need to provide fair hearings for Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia and Former President Mahama, acknowledging that both candidates have aspects that warrant scrutiny.