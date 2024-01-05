CEO of Ghana Library Authority, others cleared to contest Annoh-Dompreh

The two have been given the green light to challenge Annoh-Dompreh

The Chief Executive Officer of Ghana Library Authority, Hayford Siaw, and David Adu-Tutu Jr. have been given the green light to challenge the incumbent Member of Parliament and Majority Chief Whip, Frank Annoh-Dompreh.

The vetting process, conducted on a tense Friday, January 5, 2024, was marked by suspicions of disqualification hovering over the contenders vying for the seat held by the Majority Chief Whip.



Positioned third on the ballot, Hayford Siaw exudes confidence in his ability to secure victory, aiming to defeat MP Frank Annoh-Dompreh with an impressive 70% of delegate votes.



However, in a bold response, Frank Annor Dompreh asserts that he will teach Hayford Siaw “a political lesson of his life.”



Dompreh confidently predicts that these primaries will be the easiest of his political career, claiming his contenders are unmatched.

Out of the 92 who picked nomination forms to contest in Eastern Region 85 submitted and went through the vetting process on Wednesday and Thursday but two (2) were unsuccessful



The two are Yaa Ansaa Safori who was contesting Michael Okyere Baafi in New Juaben South, and MCE for Akuapem South Frank Aidoo contesting OB Amoah with two others.



Jeff Konadu, Eastern Regional chairman, spoke to the media last night.



“So in all we had about 92 people picking up forms and all the 92 couldn’t submit. 85 forms were filed during the close of nomination. All of them indicated their intention to contest and come through vetting except one person who didn’t not come through vetting because of ill health. Two people did not make it through the vetting due to various infractions and issues that generally our constitution frowns upon”

Meanwhile there is tension in the Akyem Oda constituency of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) as the sole contender to the Member of Parliament Alexander Akwasi Acquah faces disqualification over insult.



Dennis Obeng Agyei, 34, is alleged to have used offensive language against the MP some months ago and incited market women against the party although he apologized subsequently.



However, a petition was brought against the aspirant during the vetting on the matter calling for his disqualification.



The vetting committee referred the petition to the constituency disciplinary committee to take a decision on the matter within a week.

“For now that gentleman has been referred to the disciplinary committee of the Akyem Oda constituency. This was simply due to infractions that bordered on Constitutional discipline in our party that he could not do so. There were petitions coming from the constituency that we saw evidence of. He was on radio inciting market women against our party. He admitted it in the committee and apologized” Jeff Konadu explain to the media.



He continued “We have evidence from a radio interview that insult left right center going on and he admitted it and apologized. We have instances of text messages that are so bad. Instances where he blatantly disregarded national council directive all of it brought to the committee. He admitted it and apologized so we allow him but the committee found that he should have been referred to the Akyem Oda disciplinary committee for disciplinary action to be meted out that was not done so quickly the committee referred this matter to the disciplinary committee in Akyem Oda so that they will advise the committee on what to do next. If he purges himself the committee will also act”.



In a display of frustration, supporters of Dennis Obeng Agyei spontaneous protest, expressing dissatisfaction with the vetting committee’s decision to consider the petition.



They issued a stern warning, asserting that any move to disqualify Agyei would have disastrous consequences for the party.

MP for Akim Oda Alexander Akwasi Acquah declared that Akyem Oda constituency will continue to be the constituency that votes massively for NPP in the Eastern Region by increasing the percentage margin from 79% to 90 %.



Regarding the petition against his sole contender, Alexander Akwasi Acquah said the discipline committee must let the law work if found guilty.



The Eastern Regional Chairman Jeffery Konadu said the party will not hesitate to withdraw the candidacy of any aspirant who engaged in dirty campaigning.



“Constituency executives have been tasked to send people with the aspirants so that they can listen and report back to enable them to take quick action if anybody indulges in insults and things we frown upon. We are not going to take it for granted if anybody insults other contestants.”