CEO of defunct DKM is a registered member of NPP – Ambrose Dery

Former Minister of the Interior, Ambrose P. Dery, confirmed that Martin Delle, CEO of the defunct DKM Microfinance, is a long-standing member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

His membership in the NPP's Nandom constituency predates 2016 and remains active.



Dery's disclosure followed social media controversy after Delle presented a smock to NPP flagbearer Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia during a tour in the Upper East Region.

Dery clarified that Delle's presentation was on behalf of the local chief, not as part of Bawumia's campaign team, and reiterated Delle's legitimate membership in the NPP.



