CHRAJ and OHCHR host human rights training workshop for Ghanaian journalists

Human Rights Journalist Workd The training focused on human rights principles, mechanisms, and ethical reporting

Sat, 17 Aug 2024

The Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) and the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) held a two-day workshop for journalists in Ghana.

The training focused on human rights principles, mechanisms, and ethical reporting.

Aimed at enhancing journalists' understanding and capacity, the workshop aligns Ghana with international human rights standards and underscores the importance of media in advocating for and protecting human rights.

The event also featured participation from UNESCO, UN Women, and UNFPA.

Source: peacefmonline.com