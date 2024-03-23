CHRAJ mourns the passing of Deputy Commissioner, Richard Ackom Quayson

Richard Ackom Quayson

The Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) has announced the sudden passing of its Deputy Commissioner, Mr. Richard Ackom Quayson.

The news was shared in a notice dated March 22, 2024, signed by Mr. Henry Ashley, the Director of Human Resources and Administration, on behalf of the Commissioner, to inform staff members of Mr. Quayson’s demise.



Mr. Quayson, who served as Deputy Commissioner (APR), passed away on March 21, 2024, after a brief illness. He had been with CHRAJ since 1993, initially joining as a senior legal officer and later assuming the role of Deputy Commissioner in August 2005.



During his tenure, he oversaw the Commission's efforts in anti-corruption initiatives, public education, and research.



Before joining CHRAJ, Mr. Quayson worked as a legal officer at the Office of the Ombudsman from 1987 to 1993.

His dedication and expertise led to his appointment as the regional director for the Western and Central Regions before becoming the Deputy Commissioner.



Mr. Quayson was known for his commitment to promoting and safeguarding human rights, ensuring administrative justice, and investigating corruption cases. He chaired the National Working Group responsible for developing Ghana’s National Anti-Corruption Action Plan (NACAP) and played a crucial role in overseeing its implementation.



The passing of Mr. Richard Ackom Quayson is a significant loss to CHRAJ and Ghana as a whole. His contributions to the protection of human rights and the fight against corruption will be remembered and cherished by all who knew him.