CHRAJ receives petition to investigate SSNIT's sale of hotels to Agric Minister

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa

The Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) has acknowledged receipt of a petition from Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, the Member of Parliament for North Tongu, regarding the sale of several hotels by the Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT) to Bryan Acheampong, the Minister for Agriculture and MP for Abetifi.

On Thursday, May 16, 2024, Mr. Ablakwa filed a petition requesting CHRAJ to investigate and halt the sale of the hotels. The properties in question include Labadi Beach Hotel, La Palm Royal Beach Resort, Elmina Beach Resort, Ridge Royal Hotel, Busua Beach Resort, and the Trust Lodge Hotel.



In a statement released on Monday, May 20, 2024, CHRAJ confirmed it had received the petition and assured that it would respond to Mr. Ablakwa in due course.

SSNIT, which orchestrated the sale, has defended its decision, explaining that the move aims to raise capital for further investments and improve the management of their hotels. The trust stated that the sale process, initiated in 2018, adhered to International Competitive Tendering (ICT) procedures as mandated by the Public Procurement Act.



