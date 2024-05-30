CJ inaugurates new High Court at Mampong

It features two courtrooms, judges' chambers, offices, and energy backup systems.

Source: Kasapa FM Online

The new High Court building in Mampong, Ashanti Region, has been inaugurated, boasting modern facilities and accessibility for the physically impaired.

Chief Justice Gertrude Sackey Torkornoo emphasized the importance of justice access for all, especially the vulnerable, and urged Judicial Service staff to maintain integrity.



She acknowledged her predecessors, local leaders, and the District Assembly Common Fund for their support.

The Mampong Paramount Chief called for additional staff and a Circuit Court to better serve the region.



The event was attended by dignitaries, including the Mampong Queen mother and local officials.



