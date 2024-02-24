CLOGSAG demands resignation of political appointees in local government service

Civil and Local Government Staff Association of Ghana (CLOGSAG)

The Civil and Local Government Staff Association of Ghana (CLOGSAG) has voiced apprehension regarding recent appointments to various Assemblies, notably the selection of Metropolitan, Municipal, and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs) on February 3, following the dismissal of over 20 DCEs by the President.

In a statement released on February 23, CLOGSAG flagged concerns, citing a Supreme Court ruling on Neutrality.



The ruling prohibits civil service staff or Local Government Service staff from accepting promotions or appointments by political parties.



Through its statement, CLOGSAG has urged appointees who are staff of the Local Government Service to voluntarily resign from their positions.



The association has issued a warning, indicating their intent to take action if appointees fail to comply with this directive, stating that they will be pursued if they do not resign promptly.

The Executive Secretary of CLOGSAG, Isaac Bampoe Addo, emphasised the importance of upholding neutrality, stating, "CLOGSAG would not compromise on the public perception of Neutrality. Therefore, note that it is compelling to abide by the Supreme Court Ruling on Neutrality."



He further added, "Members of Civil and Local Government Staff Association, Ghana, (CLOGSAG) are advised not to put themselves in any ambivalent position by being both a staff of the Services and an Assembly member at the same time."



CLOGSAG has called on the government to revoke the appointments of Civil Service and Local Government Service staff who have been sworn in as Assembly members, citing the contravention of the Supreme Court Ruling on Neutrality.