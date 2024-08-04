News

COBAANA begins fund raising to construct $450,000- dialysis center in Sunyani

Dialysisis File Foto This initiative aims to provide better access to dialysis services for patients

Sun, 4 Aug 2024 Source: GNA

The Council of Bono and Ahafo Association of North America (COBAANA) has announced plans to build a US$450,000 dialysis center in Sunyani, starting with a fundraising rally.

COBAANA, made up of Brong-Ahafo Region natives in Canada and the U.S., aims to provide better access to dialysis services for patients with kidney diseases in Bono, Bono East, and Ahafo Regions.

Mr. Ransford Antwi, CEO of Suncity Group of Companies and an independent parliamentary candidate for Sunyani East, has been appointed to oversee the project.

He will handle legal and technical issues and set up internal operational structures.

Source: GNA