COCOBOD CEO condemns mining firm's encroachment on cocoa farms

Joseph Boahen Aidoo, CEO of COCOBOD

Joseph Boahen Aidoo, the CEO of COCOBOD, has condemned the actions of MIGOP Mining Limited, a foreign-owned gold mining company accused of threatening the livelihoods of cocoa farmers in the Atwima Nwabiagya South Municipality, Ashanti Region.

Aidoo criticised the company's exploration and mining activities, which have reportedly destroyed around 400 acres of cocoa farms in the affected communities, posing a significant threat to cocoa-growing areas.



Asserting the illegality of the mining company's actions, Aidoo highlighted the legal protection afforded to cocoa trees, emphasising that mining activities are prohibited on cocoa farms.



"It is unlawful to destroy any cocoa tree or even to remove any tree on the cocoa farm. Which means that you can’t even go there and mine. Even if loggers cannot go and take timber trees, then it means that as for mining, it cannot come to any cocoa farm at all," he said.

He also criticised the Minerals Commission for its lack of oversight, noting that the commission issued only an exploration license to the mining company, yet failed to ensure compliance with regulations.



Aidoo reassured affected farmers of COCOBOD's support and commitment to securing fair compensation for any disruptions caused to their farms, emphasising the need for lawful and responsible mining practices that do not jeopardise cocoa farming activities.